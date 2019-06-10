Tax rate is down, but bills will go up for many under $2.6 billion Charlotte budget

The Charlotte City Council recites the Pledge of Allegiance before a July 16, 2018 meeting. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

The City Council approved a $2.6 billion budget Monday night, lowering the tax rate, but increasing many homeowners’ bills.

The council approved the budget unanimously, with the tax rate set at revenue neutral, which lets the city bring in the same amount of revenue as the year before due to higher property values.

“I think we are in a really great place to begin to think about how we can make sure Charlotte is actually a city where everyone can live, where we can make sure they have work and jobs to do, and know that we’re going to work on transportation so they can get to and from those positions,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “It’s not that we’re finished, but I can tell this is a great beginning.”

Under the new tax rate — 34.81 cents per $100 of assessed value — many homeowners will see higher bills, even though the tax rate is lower.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That’s because property values across the city soared since the last revaluation in 2011: the median increase in residential property values was 43 percent, while the median commercial increase was 77 percent. Higher property values allow the city to take in more revenue, even with a lower rate, with tax bills reflecting how much individual properties appreciated compared to the city average.

A home valued at $250,000 will see a city property tax bill of $870.25

Last week, the county commissioners approved a budget with a tax rate about 2 cents higher than what the county needed to remain revenue neutral.

With both budgets approved, tax bills are set to go out in July.

Charlotte water and sewer rates will also increase by $2.21 per month for the average customer.

Here are some component’s of the city’s budget: