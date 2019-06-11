Pedestrian accident causes lane closures early Tuesday on I-85 near Catawba River

WBTV image

Three people were hospitalized in a crash that closed part of Interstate 85 southbound in west Charlotte near the Catawba River Tuesday morning.

A pedestrian was struck before 7 a.m. on I-85 SB near Sam Wilson Road and the Weigh Station, Highway Patrol confirms.

Medic says they took three people, priority two, to Atrium-Main.

Several lanes of the highway were closed for a time as responders worked the scene. Details surrounding the crash were not released.