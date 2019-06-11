Teen exploring swollen Charlotte area river in the dark remains missing, police say

WBTV

Emergency responders were searching the South Fork Catawba River on Tuesday for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while exploring the river area in the dark with another person late Monday, police said.

Ethan Danny Britt was reported missing to the Gaston County Police Department at about 11 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Early Tuesday, the person Ethan had been with was rescued after becoming stranded in the middle of the river, according to the release.

The person was rescued after police and Gaston Emergency Medical Services were called to a bridge on Stanley-Spencer Mountain Road about the stranded person. Police have not released the name and age of the person they rescued.

Police said the rescued person told them the pair became separated “while exploring the river area,” according to the release.

Also searching the river Tuesday were Gaston County Emergency Management personnel, Charlotte firefighters and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Anyone who has seen or had contact with Ethan is encouraged to call 911 or the Gaston County Police Department front desk at 704-866-3320.

This is a developing story.