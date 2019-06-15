Bigfoot loves candy, says NC woman who left treats for beast and claims to have photos

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015. In 2015, a Boone man submitted a video to a Charlotte news station of a possible Bigfoot sighting in Western North Carolina. Is it real, or is that a person running around in a gorilla costume? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2015, a Boone man submitted a video to a Charlotte news station of a possible Bigfoot sighting in Western North Carolina. Is it real, or is that a person running around in a gorilla costume?

A North Carolina woman posted photos on Facebook early Saturday of what she says is a Bigfoot creature she leaves candy for on her wooded land.

A North Carolina woman posted photos on Facebook early Saturday of what she says is a Bigfoot creature she leaves candy for on her wooded Cleveland County land. Screen shot of Facebook post

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Not a fake!” Vicky Cook of Shelby posted on the 11,000-member Bigfoot911 Facebook group page. “Not a Bear!! This is the real deal.”





Cook posted that she has previously shown many footprints of the creature, “but this one is a major breakthrough with a trail camera. FIRST!!”

Cook told Charlotte station WCNC-TV on Wednesday that she’s found about eight Bigfoot footprints since March. While the creatures like cookies and candy, she told the station, “they love peanut brittle, chocolate, peanut butter sandwiches.”

In Saturday’s Facebook post, Cook said a trail camera captured the grainy image of the creature “in broad daylight. I forgot and left my camera on and he showed up after I left for town.”

The Bigfoot she claims to have caught on camera “is the one with the very big feet I posted a little while back,” according to her post.

“The Bigfoot are able to blend into their surroundings,” Cook further explained in her post. “That’s why they are hard to see!”

“If I was to get a clear shot of a Bigfoot standing in the open ... guess how that would go?” she said. “lol.”

Later Saturday morning, Cook posted that she will try to make a cast of a footprint she said the Bigfoot left under a tree.

“Not sure if it’s a hand or foot though?” Cook posted. “Looks to be a foot with only 3 toes and one big one off to the side. Almost gorilla like.”

Responding to questions from other Bigfoot911 group members, Cook said any Bigfoot on her property are probably just passing through and that she believes they live near the Broad River about 1 1/2 miles away.

“They just walk through leaving a big mess sometimes,” Cook posted. “Broken trees scattered everywhere. Footprints. They come into my back yard at night as well. But never bother anything.”

“You are very privileged they allow you to see them,” a group member replied.