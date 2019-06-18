Minimum wage workers in North Carolina must work more hours to pay rent, report shows

Charlotte spent millions on low-income housing, but poor people can’t afford it Over the last 16 years, the city of Charlotte has spent or committed $124 million to affordable housing. Next month, city leaders will ask voters for $50 million more. But the money hasn’t helped people like Curtis Simpson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Over the last 16 years, the city of Charlotte has spent or committed $124 million to affordable housing. Next month, city leaders will ask voters for $50 million more. But the money hasn’t helped people like Curtis Simpson.

Renters in North Carolina making minimum wage need to work 94 hours per week to afford rent for a two-bedroom apartment, according to a new report.





“Out of Reach,” published Tuesday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, shows rental market costs across the country. It found that while North Carolina is the 30th most expensive state to rent in, Mecklenburg County exceeds the state average and renters here have to work more hours than previous years to afford housing.

Previous coalition reports found Mecklenburg County residents had to work 103 hours per week at minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom unit in 2018 and 96 hours in 2017.

North Carolina’s minimum wage is $7.25, which is also the federal minimum.

The report determined a “housing wage” for communities, or the amount full-time workers need earn to afford rent without spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

Mecklenburg County renters would need to earn $19.77 an hour to afford a two-bedroom, according to the report, compared with $16.95 an hour for North Carolina overall.

Nowhere in the United States can minimum wage earners afford a two-bedroom unit, according to their report.

Hawaii has the highest two-bedroom housing wage at $36.82 of U.S. states while Arkansas is lowest at $14.26, a figure that still exceeds the state’s $9.25 minimum wage.