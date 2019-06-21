12-year-old NC boy rushed to hospital after fall from climbing wall in Gaston County

WBTV photo

A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after he fell while climbing a rock wall at a popular trampoline park in Gaston County.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Altitude Trampoline Park on East Franklin Boulevard.

There’s no word on what caused the boy to fall or how far he fell. In a statement, officials at the park say they are getting updates on the boy’s condition and do not have any further information.

“There was injury at our park involving a 12-year old child. We’ve been in touch with a representative from the family. We are getting updates on his condition periodically, and are not in a position to speak for the family,” the statement read.

“We are taking every step necessary at the park.” Officials say the rock-climbing area has been closed while officials investigate exactly what happened.