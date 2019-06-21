Severe storms could bring ‘large’ hail, damaging wind to Charlotte area this weekend

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Severe storms could bring ‘large’ hail and damaging wind to the Charlotte region this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists said in a hazardous weather alert Friday afternoon.

The first threat of bad weather could emerge as “a diminishing line of thunderstorms may push into the region from the northwest overnight tonight into Saturday morning,” according to a hazardous weather bulletin issued at 5:18 p.m. by the NWS office in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., which oversees weather for the Charlotte area and parts of the S.C. and N.C. mountains.

“Depending on how quickly these storms diminish as they cross the mountains, one or two storms may be strong to severe, especially across western Upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia,” meteorologists said in the alert. “The primary threat will be strong to damaging winds.”

Thunderstorms also are expected Saturday afternoon into the evening, NWS forecasters said.

“Some of these thunderstorms may be strong to severe,” according to the NWS alert. “The primary threat will be damaging winds with an isolated threat of large hail.”





The threat of severe weather, also including tornadoes, has been a weekly constant in parts of the Carolinas for months.





Most recently, a person was killed by a toppling tree Thursday when a powerful thunderstorm rolled through the Earlewood area of Columbia, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts told The State.

That same afternoon, thunderstorms knocked out power to nearly 6,700 Duke Energy customers in Mecklenburg County, The Charlotte Observer reported.