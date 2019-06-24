Drivers told to avoid Morehead St., Freedom Dr. area while water main break repaired Charlotte drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of West Morehead Street and Freedom Drive while repairs are made to a water main break that was reported late Sunday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of West Morehead Street and Freedom Drive while repairs are made to a water main break that was reported late Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte Water, the city’s water and sewer utility, said the repair and reconstruction of the road could take several days. Detours will be in place while the work is underway.

Traffic will not be allowed outbound on Freedom Drive, Charlotte officials said, while repairs are made to a 20-inch water main that broke Sunday. Repairs could take several days.

A 20-inch water main broke at the intersection, heaving up pavement, gushing water and leaving some areas with low water pressure, Charlotte Water said. The cause of the break is unknown, but the utility said nearby construction, weather conditions and changes in water pressure may contribute to breaks.

Charlotte Water crews isolated the break and within an hour of arriving had restored water service to the community. The utility and an emergency contractor are making repairs.

Water customers may have low pressure or discolored water during repairs, the utility said. Customers should flush their cold water taps for 15 minutes if they have discolored water. Call 311 to report low pressure, no water service or if discolored water persists.