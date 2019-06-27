Fire forces lunch crowd from popular Mama Ricotta’s restaurant near uptown Charlotte

Patrons at Mama Ricotta’s Italian Restaurant near uptown Charlotte evacuated after a “small fire” on Thursday. Twitter screenshot

A fire at Mama Ricotta’s Italian Restaurant forced patrons and staff to evacuate the longtime Charlotte establishment on Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte firefighters quickly controlled the fire, and no injuries were reported. The restaurant announced that it would be closed for the rest of the day.

The evacuation followed “a small fire in our hood system,” restaurant management tweeted.

The restaurant is on South Kings Drive, just outside of uptown.

We have evacuated Mama Ricotta’s due to a small fire in our hood system. — Mama Ricotta's (@MamaRicottasCLT) June 27, 2019

“We feel confident we will have answers soon,” restaurant management tweeted at 2 p.m. “We will be assessing damage and will provide updates as we have them.”

Restaurant personnel tweeted their thanks to Charlotte firefighters for “coming so quickly and making sure the damage was minimal.”

Patron Brian Baute tweeted that restaurant staff “did a great job evacuating customers in a quick & orderly manner. I was there for the lunch, and their announcement was clear & concise then they led us out two different exits.”

It has been contained by the Charlotte Fire Department who we are very grateful to. General Manager Vinnie is a captain in the Fire Department team so we feel confident we will have answers soon. We will be assessing damage and will provide updates as we have them. — Mama Ricotta's (@MamaRicottasCLT) June 27, 2019

Very thankful for the @charlottefire team for coming so quickly and making sure the damage was minimal. We’ll be closed the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/Wept3LYn0L — Mama Ricotta's (@MamaRicottasCLT) June 27, 2019

@MamaRicottasCLT did a great job evacuating customers in a quick & orderly manner. I was there for the lunch, and their announcement was clear & concise then they led us out two different exits. — Brian Baute (@BrianBaute) June 27, 2019