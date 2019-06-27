Local
Fire forces lunch crowd from popular Mama Ricotta’s restaurant near uptown Charlotte
A fire at Mama Ricotta’s Italian Restaurant forced patrons and staff to evacuate the longtime Charlotte establishment on Thursday afternoon.
Charlotte firefighters quickly controlled the fire, and no injuries were reported. The restaurant announced that it would be closed for the rest of the day.
The evacuation followed “a small fire in our hood system,” restaurant management tweeted.
The restaurant is on South Kings Drive, just outside of uptown.
“We feel confident we will have answers soon,” restaurant management tweeted at 2 p.m. “We will be assessing damage and will provide updates as we have them.”
Restaurant personnel tweeted their thanks to Charlotte firefighters for “coming so quickly and making sure the damage was minimal.”
Patron Brian Baute tweeted that restaurant staff “did a great job evacuating customers in a quick & orderly manner. I was there for the lunch, and their announcement was clear & concise then they led us out two different exits.”
Comments