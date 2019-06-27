Local

Bomb-making materials found in donated items at Catholic church-affiliated warehouse

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013)
A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Workers on Thursday found suspected bomb-making materials in boxes of donated items at a warehouse affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, authorities said.

Workers at the Union County warehouse found the materials in boxes they’d picked up earlier Thursday from a Charlotte apartment where a person died this month, sheriff’s investigators said.

Items are stored at the warehouse in the 5800 block of Will Plyler Road for homeless relief projects, according to a news release by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The site is off Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road South.

An explosives detection K-9 with the sheriff’s office detected bomb-making materials in the boxes at about noon, investigators said. Officials are not releasing information on the items that were found.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s bomb squad was called in to safely remove the materials for disposal.

The Transportation Security Administration trains an average of 230 dogs a year to detect explosives at its center at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

By

Profile Image of Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak

Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.

  Comments  