Bomb-making materials found in donated items at Catholic church-affiliated warehouse

Workers on Thursday found suspected bomb-making materials in boxes of donated items at a warehouse affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, authorities said.

Workers at the Union County warehouse found the materials in boxes they’d picked up earlier Thursday from a Charlotte apartment where a person died this month, sheriff’s investigators said.

Items are stored at the warehouse in the 5800 block of Will Plyler Road for homeless relief projects, according to a news release by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The site is off Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road South.

An explosives detection K-9 with the sheriff’s office detected bomb-making materials in the boxes at about noon, investigators said. Officials are not releasing information on the items that were found.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s bomb squad was called in to safely remove the materials for disposal.

