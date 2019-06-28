Two dead after plane crashes into home in small NC town south of Fort Bragg

Two dead after small plane crashes into NC home near Ft. Bragg A plane crashed into a home in Hope Mills, North Carolina, late Thursday, killing two people and injuring a third, reports WTVD and other media outlets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A plane crashed into a home in Hope Mills, North Carolina, late Thursday, killing two people and injuring a third, reports WTVD and other media outlets.

A plane crashed into a home in Hope Mills, North Carolina, late Thursday, killing two people and injuring a third, reports WTVD and other media outlets.

The town is about 15 miles south of Fort Bragg.

North Carolina Highway Patrol officials told the Associated Press the craft was a “single-engine civilian plane” and the pilot was among the dead.

The second death involved someone who was in the home, located at 4821 Pasadena Court, reported WNCN. The injured person was also in the home, which is within 1,500 feet of Interstate 95, WNCN said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted the crash site was in the 4800 block of Sanders Street, off Marracook drive.

Identities of the three people involved were not immediately released Friday.

The injured person was in serious condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, reported WRAL. The station says the pilot was “in contact with air traffic controllers... moments before the aircraft crashed.”

Neighbors told WTVD they heard the craft “sputtering” and “spiraling down” about 11:30 p.m., followed by the sound of “wood cracking.” Many rushed out to investigate the noise, assuming a plane had crashed, the station reported.

“It was a double-wide modular home, and it (the plane) came in and it took the whole back of the house out,” crash witness Kenny Oxendine told WTVD.