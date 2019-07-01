Here’s a list of places to see fireworks this 4th of July

Pro tips for shooting great fireworks photos Wichita Eagle photographers Jaime Green and Travis Heying discuss and demonstrate how to successfully shoot good fireworks photos for the Fourth of July. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita Eagle photographers Jaime Green and Travis Heying discuss and demonstrate how to successfully shoot good fireworks photos for the Fourth of July.

Carolinas residents will celebrate the nation’s 243rd birthday with parades, festivals, concerts and fireworks — plenty of fireworks.

Pyrotechnics displays are scheduled Thursday across the region, including several sites in Mecklenburg County, to celebrate Independence Day. But a number of area communities will do their celebrating on other nights this week.

Here is a look at some of the region’s Fourth of July events. All events are on Thursday unless otherwise noted.

North Carolina

Mecklenburg

Uptown Charlotte: Around 9:30 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark, following the Charlotte Knights’ sold-out game against Norfolk. The display will be visible from nearby Romare Bearden Park.

Carowinds: Fireworks around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Davidson: Parade, 5:15 p.m. in downtown area; live music, 6-9 p.m. on the town green.

Hickory Grove: Annual parade at 10 a.m., along Shamrock Drive from Lawrence Orr Elementary to Aldersgate. Festival, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Aldersgate.

Huntersville: Bicycle parade, 10 a.m.; children’s events, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; at Birkdale Village, 8712 Lindholm Drive.

Matthews: People’s parade, 5:30 p.m., from town hall to Stumptown Park; followed by live music and other events at 7 p.m. in Stumptown Park.

Plaza Midwood: Pig-picking, 4-11 p.m., at several sites along Central Avenue; live music outside the Diamond, 1901 Commonwealth Avenue.

Southpark: Charlotte Symphony concert, 7 p.m. Wednesday; followed by fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

U.S. National Whitewater Center: Live music from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, followed by fireworks around 9:30 p.m. each night.

Alexander County

Taylorsville: Saturday events at Alexander Central High, 534 Liledoun Road; concert, 7 p.m., followed by fireworks around 9:45 p.m.

Ashe County

Jefferson: Festival, 3-10 p.m., followed by fireworks around 9:30 p.m. At Ashe County Park, 527 Ashe Park Road.

West Jefferson: Christmas in July festival, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, in downtown area.

Avery County

Banner Elk: Parade, 11 a.m., followed by festival, noon-6 p.m. Main Street West.

Crossnore: Parade, 3 p.m.; festival, 5-9:30 p.m.; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Elk Park: Friday events – parade, 6 p.m.; festival, 6:30-10 p.m.; fireworks around 9:30 p.m. Winters Town Park.

Minneapolis: Saturday events – parade, 6 p.m.; live music and other events, 6:30-10 p.m.; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Burke County

Morganton: Red, White and Bluegrass Festival, Catawba Meadows Park, Catawba Meadows Drive. Events Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Fireworks around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Cabarrus County

Charlotte Motor Speedway: Fireworks following Tuesday’s Summer Shootout races.

Harrisburg: Annual town festival, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday and 4-11 p.m. Thursday; parade, 9 a.m. Thursday; fireworks around 10 p.m. Thursday; at town park.

Kannapolis: Fireworks following the 7 p.m. Kannapolis Intimidators’ game against the Rome Braves; at Intimidators Stadium, off Moose Road.

Caldwell County

Lenoir: Festival and live music, 5-10 p.m. at Mulberry Recreation Center; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Catawba County

Hickory: Fireworks following Hickory Crawdads’ 7 p.m. game against Columbia, at Frans Stadium, 2500 Clement Blvd. NW.

Cleveland County

Casar: Festival, 4:30-9 p.m. at Casar Park; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Kings Mountain: Festival and live music, 6-10 p.m. at Deal Park, North Cleveland Avenue; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Lattimore: Parade, 9 a.m., followed by festival at Lattimore Recreation Park.

Shelby: Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. Friday, at the Shelby sports complex.

Gaston County

Belmont: Red, White and Belmont festival, 4-10 p.m. in downtown area; live music; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Dallas: Concert, 6-9 p.m.; fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

Gastonia: Fireworks Wednesday following 7 p.m. Gastonia Grizzlies’ game at Sims Legion Park.

Gastonia: Festival 5-9 p.m. in downtown area; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Iredell County

Lake Norman: Fireworks around 9:30 p.m. at Trump National Golf Club; admission only to area residents and members; fireworks can be seen from the lake.

Mooresville: Wednesday events at Lowes YMCA, 170 Joe Knox Avenue; festival, 6-10 p.m., with fireworks around 10 p.m.

Statesville: Wednesday fireworks display around 9:30 p.m., Signal Hill Road area.

Lincoln County

Lincolnton: Festival, 6:30 p.m.; parade, 8:30 p.m. on East Main Street; fireworks around 9:30 p.m. at Lincolnton High School.

Richmond County

Hamlet: Festival, 5-9 p.m. Main Street; fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

Rowan County

Faith: 74th annual Faith Fourth of July Celebration, 6-10 p.m. daily through Wednesday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday; parade, 10 a.m. Thursday on Main Street; fireworks around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rutherford County

Forest City: Festival, 7-10 p.m., with fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Lake Lure: Wednesday events – festival, 5-9 p.m., with fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

Stanly County

Oakboro: 61st annual Fourth of July Celebration, 6-10 p.m. daily through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday; parade, 9 a.m. Thursday; fireworks around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Union County

Indian Trail: Parade, 11:30 a.m. on Indian Trail Road in downtown area.

Monroe: Festival, 4:30-10 p.m., with fireworks around 9:30 p.m.; at Belk Tonawanda Park.

Unionville: Parade, 1 p.m.; festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Unionville Elementary School.

Waxhaw: Parade, 10 a.m. (no fireworks display this year).

Watauga County

Blowing Rock: Fireworks display at Tweetsie Railroad, around 9:30 p.m.

Blowing Rock: Saturday events – parade, 7 p.m.; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Boone: Parade, 11 a.m.; festival, noon-10 p.m.; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Todd: Parade, 11 a.m.

South Carolina

Lancaster County

Heath Springs: Summerfest, 6-10 p.m.

York County

Baxter Village: Parade, 9:30 a.m.

Brattonsville (McConnells): 10 a.m.-4 p.m., various historic-oriented events.

Fort Mill: Wednesday events – festival, 6-9 p.m. on Main Street; firing of cannons, 8:45 p.m.; fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

Lake Wylie: Fireworks around 9:30 p.m., fired from Camp Thunderbird.

Rock Hill: Red, White and Boom festival Wednesday; festival, 5:30-10 p.m.; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Tega Cay: Land parade, 9 a.m., followed by boat parade; festival, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

York: Festival, 7-10 p.m. at York High, with fireworks around 10 p.m.