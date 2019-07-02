Woman killed in east Charlotte home near I-485. CMPD is looking for her boyfriend

CMPD is investigating a homicide on Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte. WBTV photo

A woman has died after being stabbed in an east Charlotte home, and her boyfriend is sought by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police as “person of interest,” according to a press release.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road, a neighborhood not far from the intersection of Harrisburg Road and Interstate 485.

Police have not yet been identified the woman. She was taken to a hospital by Medic and pronounced dead, police said in a release.

It was the second time police had been called to the home within 24 hours, CMPD said.

“Preliminary information indicates that officers responded earlier on July 1, at 9:57 p.m. in reference to a 911 call,” said a release.

“Upon arrival, officers learned there was a verbal dispute between the female and a live-in boyfriend who had already left the scene. Officers determined that no crime occurred. Detectives are currently looking for the victim’s boyfriend as he is a person of interest in the investigation,” police said.

Investigators are seeking tips at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.