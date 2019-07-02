Mecklenburg will let voters decide whether to raise sales tax for the arts and parks

According to a 2016 community survey, 76% of Mecklenburg County residents said greenways were the park and recreation amenity most needed by the county. eellenburg@charlotteobserver.com

Mecklenburg County voters will decide whether to help fund the arts and parks through a higher sales tax this fall.

County commissioners voted 7-2 Tuesday to put a sales tax referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot. The tax would add a quarter-cent to the county’s 7.25% sales tax. That would amount to 5 cents on a $20 purchase.

Commissioners were to vote separately on exactly how to use the $50 million raised each year.

One commissioner urged colleagues to give voters a choice.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I hear the argument that we have pressing issues in the community,” said Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell. “I don’t see how putting it on the ballot harms anyone. What it does is give (a) choice. Not supporting this measure would only serve to widen the opportunity gap.”

The act will be on the fall ballot with language only identifying it as a sales tax increase. The county would not be bound to spend the funds in the agreed-upon distribution.

Under one proposal, much of the money — $24.5 million — would go to the Arts and Science Council, which supports museums, educational programs and arts organizations with private donations and local tax dollars. The rest would go to greenways, teacher salary increases and arts in the county’s small towns.

Artists and other arts advocates filled the Government Center chamber. Some carried signs that said, “Arts for All.” Yasmine Young told commissioners that a gift of a saxophone to her son “empowered his humanity so he could give back to the community.”

Advocates said the arts can reach throughout the community, describing the arts as a tool for equity.





In recent weeks, several of the commissioners put forth alternate plans for distribution of the funds, with more money going to parks and education. Commissioners have expressed concerns about prioritizing the arts over public services like affordable housing.





Valecia McDowell, chair of the Arts & Science Council, has said local arts funding is at a “crisis point.” Workplace giving, once the backbone of the ASC’s arts funding, has fallen from $11.5 million in 2007 to $5 million last year.





The number of workplace fundraising drives has fallen from about 300 a year to 75. And the Bank of America, one of Mecklenburg’s biggest employers, said in December that it no longer will have any workplace fundraising drives.

As a result of the drop, the ASC has had to reduce grants from $11.3 million in 2008-09 to $5.8 million in the most recent fiscal year. ASC money to the Charlotte Symphony, for example, has fallen from around $2 million to $622,000 in 10 years.

If the sales tax passes this fall, arts advocates say the city and county would end the $5.6 million they now give arts through property tax revenue.

“If we don’t reach some sort of pivot,” McDowell has said, “We are going to lose a lot in this community.”





The ASC first presented a plan for the new sales tax to Mecklenburg commissioners in February. ASC spokeswoman Krista Terrell said a study committee recommended the tax as the best option for a dedicated public revenue stream. The sales tax, she said, would generate a “sufficient, sustainable and growing stream of funding” to meet needs into the future.

The ASC has emphasized what they call the “equity” of the plan, in devoting arts resources to communities all around Mecklenburg County. The organization runs a program called Culture Blocks, which focuses specifically on previously underserved communities.

McDowell has said that this and similar programs would be a main focus of the increased funding. The ASC rearranged their giving structure in 2015 to align with community feedback.

At 7.25%, Mecklenburg County’s sales tax rate is the second-highest in the state. (Orange and Durham counties have a 7.5% rate). The county tax rate includes 4.75% for the state, 2% for the county and a half-cent specifically for transit projects such as the Blue Line light rail.





Adding to the sales tax could be controversial, even though all the commissioners said they support increased arts funding. County commissioners are already wrestling with how to set the property tax rate in the wake of the county’s first revaluation in eight years, which sent most home values soaring and has left homeowners worried about a big increase in their annual tax bill.

SHARE COPY LINK Mecklenburg County owners received their new tax values for the first time in eight years with notices being mailed on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. The median increase for residential property was 43% with commercial property at 77%.

Commissioner Trevor Fuller alluded to that when he said “the real battle is convincing the community that we should levy the tax.”

“The real test,” he said, “is going to be in November.”