Teen drowns while swimming in Stanly County lake with friends

A teenager drowned while swimming in Badin Lake Wednesday evening, according to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Old Whitney Boat Landing in New London. Officials say the 17-year-old victim was swimming with two other teens when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene and used sonar to locate the teen’s body, which was found around 8:50 p.m.