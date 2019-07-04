Local
Lightning strike injures a dozen people at Fourth of July celebration in SC, reports say
Georgetown County Fire Department officials say as many as a dozen people were hurt during a lightning strike amid July 4th festivities.
Some of the injured were hospitalized, TV station WCSC reports.
It happened near the Lawshe Plantation off Indian Hut Road, the station reported.
Four of the 12 people in the group were unresponsive when emergency responders arrived, reported WCBD and WBTW.
At least three were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, and two with minor injuries, according to TV station WCVI.
The injuries occurred when lightning struck a tree, and those standing nearby were stunned by the shock, according to the station.
