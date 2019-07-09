SBI probing highway patrol ticketing in Harnett County

North Carolina State Highway Patrol North Carolina Department of Public Safety

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into “ticket irregularities” involving trooper patrols in Harnett County, a spokeswoman said Monday.

The investigation started June 14 at the request of the State Highway Patrol and Harnett County District Attorney Vernon Stewart, said Anjanette Grube, an SBI spokeswoman. She said she could not say how many troopers may be involved or how long the irregularities lasted.

“Unfortunately, because it’s an ongoing investigation, there just isn’t a lot we can say, confirm or add at this point,” she said in an email to The News & Observer.

Sgt. Michael Baker, a patrol spokesman, confirmed the investigation and said the patrol is conducting an “independent internal” probe. He referred all other questions to the SBI.

Phone messages to Stewart were not returned.