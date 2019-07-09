Phil Freelon, Durham architect of African-American History museum, dies

First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture Lead Designer, David Adjaye discusses the themes and inspirations behind the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The center was designed by acclaimed Durham, NC architect Phil Freelon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lead Designer, David Adjaye discusses the themes and inspirations behind the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The center was designed by acclaimed Durham, NC architect Phil Freelon.

Renowned Durham architect Phil Freelon of Durham has died.

A Facebook page message from the North Star Church of the Arts that he founded with his wife, Nnenna, said Tuesday Freelon had died.

Freelon, 66, was diagnosed with ALS in March 2016, six months ahead of the opening of one of his crowning achievements, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, The News & Observer previously reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Architect Phil Freelon, designer of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, is one of six people Duke will award honorary degrees to at 2018 spring commencement. McClatchy

Freelon founded the architectural firm The Freelon Group in 1990, growing the firm to more than 45 employees and working on notable projects such as the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta and Emancipation Park in Houston, The News & Observer has previously reported.

Perkins+Will, which has more than 20 offices across the world, acquired the firm in 2014 and made Freelon managing director of both its Durham and Charlotte offices.

ALS is a degenerative neurological disease that attacks nerve cells and pathways in the brain and spinal cord. Patients lose the ability to control muscle movements, eventually resulting in total paralysis, while their minds usually remain sharp. Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, it affects about five people per 100,000 in the U.S.

Freelon was being treated at the Duke University Hospital clinic led by Dr. Richard Bedlack, a neurologist with more than 60 articles published on the illness.