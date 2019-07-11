Mystery odor forces south Charlotte building evacuation. Dozens of patients examined.

Charlotte Fire Department

A mysterious odor forced the lunchtime evacuation of a south Charlotte professional building on Thursday, and Medic reported evaluating 46 patients. Their conditions were reported as “non-life threatening,” although Medic took five people to local hospitals.

The building is in the 200 block of Regency Executive Center Drive.

Charlotte Fire Department officials said on Twitter that the source of the odor is unknown.

Medic said on Twitter that it has two “mass casualty” buses at the scene.

CFD is currently on scene in the 200 Block of Regency Executive Center Dr investigating an unknown odor; building has been evacuated & Medic is evaluating multiple patients pic.twitter.com/NoeXOtmzzz — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 11, 2019

This is a developing story.