Local
Mystery odor forces south Charlotte building evacuation. Dozens of patients examined.
A mysterious odor forced the lunchtime evacuation of a south Charlotte professional building on Thursday, and Medic reported evaluating 46 patients. Their conditions were reported as “non-life threatening,” although Medic took five people to local hospitals.
The building is in the 200 block of Regency Executive Center Drive.
Charlotte Fire Department officials said on Twitter that the source of the odor is unknown.
Medic said on Twitter that it has two “mass casualty” buses at the scene.
This is a developing story.
Comments