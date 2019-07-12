NC chef Vivian Howard will return to TV with a new PBS series, ‘South by Somewhere’

Chef Vivian Howard’s new TV show: ‘South by Somewhere’ Kinston Chef Vivian Howard rose to celebrity chef status through the popularity of her PBS documentary series, the Emmy Award-winning A Chef’s Life. She returns to TV next year with "South by Somewhere." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kinston Chef Vivian Howard rose to celebrity chef status through the popularity of her PBS documentary series, the Emmy Award-winning A Chef’s Life. She returns to TV next year with "South by Somewhere."

Vivian Howard is back.

The acclaimed chef and television host will return to PBS early next year with a new show, “South by Somewhere.”

The six-part series by Markay Media and director Cynthia Hill explores the ways Southern food intersects with the cuisines of other cultures, featuring the interconnectedness of dumplings, of rice, of hand pies.

In its five-season run, Howard’s previous show, “A Chef’s Life,” picked up just about every award out there for a food docu-series, including a Peabody, a James Beard Broadcast Media award, individual Daytime Emmys for Hill and Howard and the crown jewel, a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Program.

The show celebrated the foodways of Eastern North Carolina, where Howard grew up, while tracking the rise of her Kinston restaurant, Chef & the Farmer, into one of the South’s dining destinations.

Over five seasons, “A Chef’s Life” documented North Carolina’s food bounty, from tomatoes and okra to oysters and rutabagas, as Howard and her family added a new Kinston restaurant, The Boiler Room, and she wrote her first cookbook, “Deep Run Roots.”

For something of a second act, “South by Somewhere” aims to take a wider view, exploring how the ingredients and traditions of Southern food connect elsewhere.

“Shooting ‘South by Somewhere’ has made me look at what we call Southern food with a new set of spectacles,” Howard said in a release. “The home kitchens I learn in, the stories I hear people share, the food I watch them make — it has lit a fresh fire under me. I’m excited that, as Southerners, we can tell these complex stories through food and culture, and not shy away from our past or present.”

“South by Somewhere” is scheduled to premiere with six episodes in PBS’s winter/spring season next year.

“We are thrilled to have Vivian Howard back on PBS, in her signature fashion, meeting chefs, farmers and friends along her journey to rediscover the American South,” said Pamela A. Aguilar, senior director of programming and development at PBS, in a release. “’South by Somewhere’ is an exciting addition to our slate of programming that will explore rich food traditions and diverse cultures across America.”

Howard and Hill grew up not far from one another in rural Lenoir County and over the course of “A Chef’s Life” told dozens of stories documenting food’s role in society and North Carolina culture. With “South By Somewhere,” Hill said they aim to trace those influences even further.

“Vivian and I grew up in this very rural, very small, very particular place in the South,” Hill said in a release. “In ‘South By Somewhere,’ we want to challenge oversimplified concepts about the South, but also push ourselves to tell the story about our region’s history and present with a loving yet critical eye — through food, always through food. And as someone who grew up here, I can learn something, too.”