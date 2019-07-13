Storms bring half-inch hail, 45-mph gusts, flash floods to Upstate SC, south Charlotte

Thunderstorm time lapse over Charlotte File video of rain to the Charlotte region. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK File video of rain to the Charlotte region.

Severe storms delivered half-inch hail, 45-mph gusts and flash flooding to parts of Upstate South Carolina and south Charlotte on Saturday.

At 5 p.m., “strong thunderstorms with intense lightning” and “very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour” struck parts of Rock Hill, York and Fort Mill, S.C., and Gastonia, metro and south Charlotte, Weddington and Pineville, according to a National Weather Service special weather statement.

Heavy flooding off Rea and Ardrey Kell. Lights out at intersections pic.twitter.com/IGTrHhDE2N — Laura Keefe (@lilkeefe22) July 13, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other strong storms were reported near Waxhaw in Union County and near McConnells, S.C.

A flash flood warning remained in effect until 8:15 p.m. for south and southwest Charlotte, Lake Wylie, Weddington, Fort Mill, Pineville, Tega Cay, Wesley Chapel, Marvin, Steele Creek and Charlotte’s Arboretum area.

A flood advisory was in effect for Richland and Lexington counties in the Midlands, including Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, the Riverbanks Zoo, Sesquicentennial State Park, the State Fair Grounds, West Columbia Riverwalk and Five Points.





“Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm,” according to the NWS statement. “If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees.”





The storm was expected to intensify, according to the statement.

“When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices,” NWS meteorologists said in the statement. “Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches.”

This is a developing story.

SHARE COPY LINK File video: Thunderstorms caused waterspouts to form all over the Lowcountry July 16-17, 2017. These two waterspouts were spotted on Coligny Beach Sunday morning, July 16.