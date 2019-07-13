Local

Storms bring half-inch hail, 45-mph gusts, flash floods to Upstate SC, south Charlotte

Severe storms delivered half-inch hail, 45-mph gusts and flash flooding to parts of Upstate South Carolina and south Charlotte on Saturday.

At 5 p.m., “strong thunderstorms with intense lightning” and “very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour” struck parts of Rock Hill, York and Fort Mill, S.C., and Gastonia, metro and south Charlotte, Weddington and Pineville, according to a National Weather Service special weather statement.

Other strong storms were reported near Waxhaw in Union County and near McConnells, S.C.

A flash flood warning remained in effect until 8:15 p.m. for south and southwest Charlotte, Lake Wylie, Weddington, Fort Mill, Pineville, Tega Cay, Wesley Chapel, Marvin, Steele Creek and Charlotte’s Arboretum area.

A flood advisory was in effect for Richland and Lexington counties in the Midlands, including Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, the Riverbanks Zoo, Sesquicentennial State Park, the State Fair Grounds, West Columbia Riverwalk and Five Points.

“Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm,” according to the NWS statement. “If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees.”

The storm was expected to intensify, according to the statement.

“When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices,” NWS meteorologists said in the statement. “Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches.”

This is a developing story.

