One pedestrian killed, another seriously hurt during Gaston County police chase

Video screenshot of the police care being hauled away in Gaston County death investigation. Video screenshot

A police chase in Gastonia ended with one pedestrian getting struck and killed and another suffering serious injuries on Sunday evening.

The chase was initiated near Rankin Avenue and Highland Street when a Gaston County deputy spotted a suspect vehicle driving erratically down the road.

During the pursuit, the car took off and attempted to drive away from police, causing it to hit the pedestrians as a result.

The Sheriff’s Department says that both of the pedestrians suffered “very serious” injuries and one was later confirmed dead by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials are currently investigating the crash and the suspect is currently in custody. No further information has been released at this time.