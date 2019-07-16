Local

Some I-277 exit ramps, lanes to be closed at night this week

Some exit ramps and lanes on Interstate 277 will be closed at night this week as part of a $16.3 million project to improve the loop and its bridges, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

Exit ramps at Carson Boulevard and Third/Fourth streets will be closed Tuesday night and Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Exit ramps to Kenilworth Avenue and Third Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, then from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Left lanes will be closed for bridge work between South Boulevard and U.S. 74 each night from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Detour information is at drivenc.gov.

