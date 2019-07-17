Driver killed in crash late Tuesday in west Charlotte near Remount Road

Police say one person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Barringer Drive near Remount Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Major Crash Detectives are conducting a crash investigation.

Officials did not say what time the crash happened but it was some time between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There’s no word on what caused the crash and no further details were provided.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.