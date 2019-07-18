Officials lift no swimming advisory for Lake Norman cove after goose poop scare

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Boaters, swimmers and lake-lovers alike can return to Lake Cornelius thanks to a lift on the no swimming advisory issued last week by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

Officials announced Thursday afternoon that bacteria levels in the cove between Davidson Street in Cornelius and Catawba Avenue in Davidson are “within safe limits.”

Last Thursday, officials issued the advisory because of an abnormally high bacteria count in the cove. The cause of the increased levels is still unknown, but local water quality experts believe that geese poop contributed to the increase.

Brandon Jones of the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation told the Observer earlier this week that warm weather causes bacteria from geese waste to linger in water longer than normal.