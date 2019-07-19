Hindu group angered by Charlotte company’s yoga leggings depicting deity Lord Ganesh

The Hindu Society of North Carolina installs gods in Morrisville temple The Hindu Society of North Carolina installs the gods Lord Jagganath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra into its temple in Morrisville. With the installation of the deities, the Hindu Society temple will have all four Dhams in one place, enabling Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hindu Society of North Carolina installs the gods Lord Jagganath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra into its temple in Morrisville. With the installation of the deities, the Hindu Society temple will have all four Dhams in one place, enabling

A national Hindu organization calls yoga leggings depicting a Hindu deity “highly inappropriate” and is asking their Charlotte manufacturer to apologize to members of the world’s oldest religion.

The pricey designer leggings by Charlotte-based USFitGirls depict Lord Ganesh. The deity is “highly revered” in Hinduism and should be worshipped “in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s legs,” said Rajan Zed, president of the Nevada-based Universal Society of Hinduism, in a news release Thursday.

According to Encylopaedia Britannica, the “elephant-headed Hindu god of beginnings ... is traditionally worshipped before any major enterprise and is the patron of intellectuals, bankers, scribes and authors.”

Leggings with Lord Ganesh by USFitGirls USFitGirls

Hinduism, the world’s oldest and third-largest religion, “should not be taken frivolously,” according to Zed’s statement. “Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.”

No one from USFitGirls replied to a Charlotte Observer email Friday requesting comment. The company’s website provides only an email address and no phone number.

Ganesh Leggings retail for $87 and Ganesh Yoga Leggings for $92.99 on the USFitGirls website.

Phrases on the company’s website promoting its Ganesh products further insult the deity and Hinduism, according to Zed.

The phrases include, “You can feel 100% safe when you squat”, and “Compliment your legs and flattens out any unwanted rolls,” according to the Universal Society of Hinduism news release. The phrases are used elsewhere on the site for other leggings designs.