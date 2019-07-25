Charlotte main library closes after mystery pipe burst, reopening unclear

The normally bustling street outside the Mecklenburg Public Library’s main branch was quiet Thursday afternoon — the building is closed indefinitely after a pipe burst in the basement, sending water cascading through the first floor of the building.

The normally bustling street outside the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s main branch was quiet Thursday afternoon — the building is closed indefinitely after a pipe burst in the basement, sending water cascading through the first floor of the building.

The burst was discovered early Monday morning, said Anna Stawski, marketing and communications leader for the library. It’s unknown what caused the breakage, and the library and police are investigating. The facility has been closed since, with no set date as to when it will reopen.

None of the library’s book collection was damaged, Stawski said. The ground floor houses mainly storage and promotional materials, many of which were ruined and would need to be replaced. On Thursday, workers had hauled out cardboard and bags of T-shirts.

Library officials do not know when the library will reopen. Large drying vents snake along the library’s hallways, pumping in heat to dry out the standing water.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

William Mann, a worker with SpangleR Restoration, the business handling the cleanup, said the drying process — already several days in — would not be done for some time.

“For a home, it’s usually three to five days. For an area this big, I’d say at least a week and a half,” Mann said.

He said it was one of the largest projects his firm had handled.

There was standing water in the library for several days, Mann said, and that there were still “a few puddles” on the first floor as of Thursday. The carpet on the first floor will likely need to be replaced.

Air conditioning was “finally” restored to the building Thursday afternoon, Stawski said. Libraries are common destinations for homeless Charlotte residents to escape the heat, and are even recommended by city officials.

In the meantime, the library is sending patrons to the ImaginOn Center down the street for library needs and questions, and events have been relocated. Insurance is expected to pay for the repairs, Stawski said.