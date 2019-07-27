Outer Banks vacationers hit Powerball jackpot with $2 ticket after running low on gas

The United States of Powerball If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep.

A West Virginia couple vacationing on the Outer Banks bought a $2 Powerball ticket after running low on gas, NC lottery officials said Friday.

Beating odds of 1 in 11.7 million, they won a $1 million prize that will fund their retirement dream and help pay for college for their two kids, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release..

The ticket, bought at a Circle K in Kill Devil Hills, matched the numbers on the five white balls to win the Powerball jackpot.

“It’s always been a dream of ours to retire to the Outer Banks,” Michelle Woolwine told lottery officials after she and her husband claimed their prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, according to the release. “It’s our spot. We vacation there every year.”

“This is just incredible,” her husband, Dennis, said. “Now that we won, we can do this. We can actually invest in our dreams.”

The couple live in Charles Town, W. Va.

They were driving to check on their beach house when the gas light came on, Dennis Woolwine told lottery officials. He said he went inside the Circle K on South Croatan Highway for a drink and decided to also get a lottery ticket.

“I don’t normally play, but since we were in our paradise, I figured I’d start dreaming,” Dennis Woolwine told officials.

He bought the ticket for the July 13 drawing and learned the next morning that he’d won.

“I felt like the breath got sucked out of me,” Dennis Woolwine said. “I looked at the ticket at least 50 times.”

Said his wife: “I started screaming I was so excited.”

After taxes, the couple netted $707,501, according to the lottery.

They plan to set up college funds for their children.

The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $75 million, or $49.1 million cash.