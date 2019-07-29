Notorious ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ and her cohort arrested at Charlotte hotel, FBI says

‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robs NC bank according to FBI The FBI says a woman who is sometimes seen carrying a distinctive pink purse robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, NC and has robbed banks in three different states in seven days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FBI says a woman who is sometimes seen carrying a distinctive pink purse robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, NC and has robbed banks in three different states in seven days.

The FBI says it has made two arrests in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the string of bank robberies attributed to a pink purse-carrying robber known as the ”Pink Lady Bandit.”

Circe Baez, 36, and Alexis Morales, 38, were arrested Sunday at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites at 1408 West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte, said an FBI press release.

Baez was identified as the “Pink Lady Bandit,” says the FBI. The nickname was coined by investigators because the robber “carries a bright pink handbag” said an FBI tweet.

She also wore yoga pants and tanks tops, the FBI said.

“Evidence gathered during the course of the investigation by the FBI... led agents and task force officers to identify Circe Baez as the woman who robbed at least four banks,” said a release.

“Agents and officers uncovered additional evidence after the robbery in Hamlet, North Carolina, to identify Morales as an accomplice to the crimes.”

The robberies were spread across three states from July 20 through July 26, including two banks in Charlotte, according to the FBI.

The two suspects were taken to Pitt County, N.C., and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville on $4 million bond each.

Baez and Morales are charged in connection with the bank robberies in Ayden and Hamlet, North Carolina, said the FBI. “Both suspects are likely facing additional charges from other state agencies and perhaps federal charges in connection to the cases. The investigation is ongoing,” said the FBI.

The robbed banks included: Orrstown Bank, 1 Giant Lane, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 20, 2019; M&T Bank, 19511 Camelot Drive, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on July 23, 2019; Southern Bank, 236 West 3rd Street in Ayden, North Carolina, on July 24, 2019 and BB&T, 8 Raleigh Street in Hamlet, North Carolina, on July 26, 2019.