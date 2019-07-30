UNCC student injured in mass shooting pleads for change after California tragedy

UNCC shooting victim, Drew Pescaro takes his first steps in the hospital Drew Pescaro was wounded in a shooting at UNCC. After 13 days in the hospital, he posted a video of his first steps without a walker. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drew Pescaro was wounded in a shooting at UNCC. After 13 days in the hospital, he posted a video of his first steps without a walker.

In the wake of Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in Gilroy, California, a survivor of the April shooting at UNC Charlotte took to Twitter on Monday evening to plead for nationwide change.

Drew Pescaro, a UNC Charlotte student, was injured during the shooting at UNC Charlotte. He tweeted Monday evening that he was tired of the people in power doing nothing to address the gun violence epidemic in America.

Pescaro is in Massachusetts visiting family, but took time to speak to WBTV Monday about the country’s most recent mass shooting and his push for change. He said because of his personal experiences, he’s always aware when mass shootings take place.

“You know, if I’m being honest, I can’t think of a day that I don’t think about it. In one way or another, it pops up,” said Pescaro.

He said that when he learned about what happened Sunday in California, he immediately thought of his own personal experience.

“It hurts in the sense that I can relate to every single aspect of what they’re going through as well as, just again, more lives lost before someone wants to do anything,” explained Pescaro.

The UNC Charlotte student has wasted no time trying to raise a red flag when it comes to gun violence. He said he thinks gun laws could be better, mental health needs to be studied and better screening is needed in order to catch mass shooters. Most importantly, he wants politicians on all sides to come together to talk about the problem.

“I do worry that people have politicized this so much that nothing will be done,” said Pescaro.

He blew the whistle again Monday night. He tweeted, “I am not backing down until someone decides to do something.” He tagged multiple politicians in the tweet including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and United States Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“Hopefully, we can work together to bring a change to this, but both sides, we gotta talk,” said Pescaro.

He said he’ll be heading back to school in less than a month, and one of the things he wants to focus on is helping other students who were impacted by the shooting. He said he hopes to team up with the center for psychological services at UNC Charlotte to hold a group therapy meeting.