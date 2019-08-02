Charlotte police officer shoots and kills man during domestic call at home, CMPD says

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Ernest Russell Court. Source: Taylor Simpson, WBTV

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shot and killed a man during a domestic disturbance call early Friday, after he “perceived an imminent, lethal threat,” according to a statement issued by the department.

It happened shortly after midnight at a home in the 3100 block of Ernest Russell Court, in the Mallard Creek area of northeast Charlotte.

CMPD has not released the name of the suspect or the officer involved in the shooting.

Investigators say they were called to the home shortly after midnight, heard gunshots inside, and watched as a wounded female exited. She told police her brother-in-law shot her and “she believed the suspect was going to kill her.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police entered, encountered the man at the back of the house and shots were fired by an officer, critically wounding the man, officials said.

The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died, police said. The wounded woman was hospitalized for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

“A firearm believed to be in the suspect’s possession at the time of the shooting was recovered at the scene,” said a release.

Investigators say the shooting took place during the second of two 911 calls made from the home over a four-hour period.

The first, at 8:08 p.m., reported a domestic disturbance, but officers say they arrived to find the caller had left. The second call came at 12:12 a.m., and “the female caller stated that her father was armed with a gun.”

The 911 operator reported hearing gunshots in the background during the call, police said.

“The investigation has revealed that three teen-aged children were inside the home when the incident first occurred but all three had exited the residence prior to our officers arriving at the scene,” said a release.

Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating “to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident,” officials said.