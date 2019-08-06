Local

Want to adopt a dog or cat? Here’s how.

Kathy Winfield, a longtime volunteer at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control division, holds a couple of kittens before feeding them their meal. Some 200 people volunteer at the shelter’s kitten nursery. Joshua Komer The Charlotte Observer

The euthanasia rates for dogs and cats in North Carolina has declined in recent years. But thousands of potential pets are still killed at public shelters in the state annually.

If you are interested in adopting a dog or a cat from your area shelter, here’s how:

Charlotte/Mecklenburg Animal Control

To see the animals up for adoption, visit https://charlottenc.gov/animalscmpd/Pages/default.aspx

To adopt a pet go to animal control at 8315 Byrum Drive, Charlotte

Animal Care & Enforcement Division/Gaston County Police

Visit Gaston County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/yourshelter/

Email Gaston County at GCACE@ gcps.org

Union County Animal Shelter

Visit Union County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Animal-Shelter/Union-County-Animal-Services-NC-251362115047533/

Phone: 704-283-8303

Cabarrus County Animal Control

Email Cabarrus County at adoptcabarrus@cabarruscounty.us

Phone: 704-920-3288

Lincoln County Animal Shelter

Visit Lincoln County’s webpage at https://www.lincolncounty.org/animalservices

Phone: 704-736-4125

Humane Society of Catawba County (Newton)

Visit Catawba County’s website at http://www.catawbahumane.org/about-us/hscc-newton/

Phone: 828-464-8878

Rowan County Animal Shelter

Visit Rowan County Animal Shelter at https://www.rowancountync.gov/172/Animal-Shelter

Phone: 704-216-7768

Iredell County Animal Control

Visit Iredell County’s website at https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/152/Adoptions or its facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Iredell-County-Animal-Services-392049160883060/

Location and hours: 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, N.C.; Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phone: 704-878-5424 Ext. 3500

Burke County Animal Shelter

Phone: 828-438-5465

