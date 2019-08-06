Local
Want to adopt a dog or cat? Here’s how.
The euthanasia rates for dogs and cats in North Carolina has declined in recent years. But thousands of potential pets are still killed at public shelters in the state annually.
If you are interested in adopting a dog or a cat from your area shelter, here’s how:
Charlotte/Mecklenburg Animal Control
▪ To see the animals up for adoption, visit https://charlottenc.gov/animalscmpd/Pages/default.aspx
▪ To adopt a pet go to animal control at 8315 Byrum Drive, Charlotte
Animal Care & Enforcement Division/Gaston County Police
▪ Visit Gaston County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/yourshelter/
▪ Email Gaston County at GCACE@ gcps.org
Union County Animal Shelter
▪ Visit Union County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Animal-Shelter/Union-County-Animal-Services-NC-251362115047533/
▪ Phone: 704-283-8303
Cabarrus County Animal Control
▪ Email Cabarrus County at adoptcabarrus@cabarruscounty.us
▪ Phone: 704-920-3288
Lincoln County Animal Shelter
▪ Visit Lincoln County’s webpage at https://www.lincolncounty.org/animalservices
▪ Phone: 704-736-4125
Humane Society of Catawba County (Newton)
▪ Visit Catawba County’s website at http://www.catawbahumane.org/about-us/hscc-newton/
▪ Phone: 828-464-8878
Rowan County Animal Shelter
▪ Visit Rowan County Animal Shelter at https://www.rowancountync.gov/172/Animal-Shelter
▪ Phone: 704-216-7768
Iredell County Animal Control
▪ Visit Iredell County’s website at https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/152/Adoptions or its facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Iredell-County-Animal-Services-392049160883060/
▪ Location and hours: 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, N.C.; Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
▪ Phone: 704-878-5424 Ext. 3500
Burke County Animal Shelter
▪ Phone: 828-438-5465
