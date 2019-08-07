Mysterious bright objects hovered over Ballantyne, Lake Norman, spooked witnesses say

Rock Hill man says he saw a UFO. Here’s his video A Rock Hill, South Carolina, man says he saw a UFO, with video showing it. Richard Heath said he saw a rotating sphere with lights in the sky in Rock Hill and Chester. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Rock Hill, South Carolina, man says he saw a UFO, with video showing it. Richard Heath said he saw a rotating sphere with lights in the sky in Rock Hill and Chester.

Startled residents reported seeing bright, silent mysterious objects hovering over Ballantyne and Lake Norman on the same recent night.

The sightings came within hours of each other late July 19 and early July 20.

A self-described pilot and “keen observer of the skies” who “does not believe in UFOs” saw more than 100 flying objects “of bright light” above Ballantyne in south Charlotte for 20 minutes late on July 19, according to the person’s report on the National UFO Reporting Center website, www.nuforc.org. The person was not identified.

Separately, a Cornelius man told The Charlotte Observer in an interview that bright light through his blinds awakened him at about 12:30 a.m. on July 20.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It was like the sun opened up,” Bob Wiener said about what he saw when he looked through a window and detected an object behind clouds that he estimated to be 5,000 feet to 10,000 feet high or higher. It had been completely dark that night, he said.

Wiener woke up his wife so she could see it, too, he said. The stationary object hovered for 35 minutes — plenty enough time for him to take two photos and a video, according to Wiener.

“We stood there and watched in awe,” the 81-year-old Wiener said. “I’ve been around a long time. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

SHARE COPY LINK Startled residents reported seeing mysterious flashing bright objects above Ballantyne in south Charlotte and Cornelius, at Lake Norman, late on July 29 and early July 20

He at first thought it was flashes of lightning, but said the object never moved.

Wiener contacted the Observer on Tuesday in hopes others might have seen and recognized the object. He said he also reported what he saw to an officer at the Cornelius Police Department. The officer told him no one else had reported the light to police.

Several hours earlier and 35 miles to the south of Lake Norman, a person in a swimming pool at the Post Ballantyne apartment homes on Ballantyne Lake Road reported bright objects flying north at about 15,000 feet or 20,000 feet.

“I am always fascinated and very interested in flying objects, and I know that this was not a star, not a shooting star, not an airplane, not a drone and not a helicopter,” the person anonymously reported on the National UFO Reporting Center site.

“There was no engine sound,” the person said. “A minute later I saw a second one, and then a third one, and a fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh. Two minutes later I saw ten more, and ten more and then ten more. Three minutes later I saw twenty more, and twenty more, and twenty more.

“They were not flying in formation, rather randomly,” the person reported, according to the center’s website. “There were three other people with me in the pool, a man, a woman, and a child. I asked them if they could see what I was seeing and they were totally surprised to see the flying objects. We tried to take photographs with our phones, but they were too small for the cameras.

“They kept coming for the next 20 minutes. Between 10:00 and 10:10 PM was the largest number of objects flying at one time. Always flying at the same altitude, same direction, and same speed. Then they started to (decrease) until I saw the last one at about 10:20 PM.”

The person found the mysterious objects “quite intriguing and fascinating. I need to investigate this event more and try to find a logical explanation, but if I do not find an explanation I feel I might become a believer in UFOs.”

SHARE COPY LINK On October 11, 1973 two Pascagoula residents reported being abducted and examined by extraterrestrials. It was an allegation that sparked a media frenzy, focusing national attention onto the Mississippi Gulf Coast and locals' eyes skyward.