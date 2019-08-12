Charlotte airport worker killed in baggage transport vehicle accident

A Charlotte Douglas International Airport employee was killed Sunday night while working, the N.C. Department of Labor confirmed. jwillhelm@charlotteobserver.com

A Charlotte Douglas International Airport worker was killed while working at the airport Sunday night, the N.C. Department of Labor has confirmed.

Preliminary information shows the man was transporting baggage on an airport vehicle called a tug when the vehicle flipped and pinned him underneath, labor department spokewoman Dolores Quesenberry said.

The airport confirmed the employee was in a single ramp vehicle accident. He was taken to a hospital and later died, the airport said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and co-workers,” the airport said. “The airport is working closely with its airline partner and are assisting, as needed. We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our emergency crews and law enforcement officers and for the medical assistance and care they provided to the airline employee.”

A Department of Labor investigation into the workplace death could take three or four months for final information, Quesenberry said.

CLT is among the top 10 busiest airports in the world based on operations, according to the airport, and serves more than 46 million passengers a year.

This is a developing story.