Local
Quarter-size hail, 65-mph gusts, isolated tornado expected with Charlotte area storms
Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties
Severe storms could deliver quarter-size hail, 65-mph gusts and an “isolated tornado” to parts of the Charlotte region and the NC foothills and mountains Tuesday afternoon end evening, according to National Weather Service warnings.
Storms moved into parts of the mountains at about 2 p.m., NWS meteorologists tweeted.
Mecklenburg and surrounding counties are under a “severe thunderstorm watch” until 7 p.m.
The chance of precipitation at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stood at only 30 percent Tuesday afternoon, with the chance increasing to 40 percent into the night, according to the latest NWS forecast just before 2 p.m.
A high near 95 is expected in the Charlotte metro area on Tuesday afternoon, with a heat index value up to 105, NWS forecaster said.
Comments