One person dead after a shooting on West Trade Street outside uptown Charlotte

The victim of a shooting just outside uptown Charlotte was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center Tuesday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Trade Street, police said, near a Bojangles and a Mobil gas station. The victim died less than two hours later.

His name has not been released, and police have not said whether they’ve discovered a suspect or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

This is the city’s 73rd homicide of 2019, according to data maintained by the Observer.

Anyone with information can reach Charlotte-Mecklenburg homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or 704-334-1600, police said.

Jane Wester is a Charlotte native and has been covering criminal justice and public safety for The Charlotte Observer since May 2017.
