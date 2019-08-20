One person dead after a shooting on West Trade Street outside uptown Charlotte

Records show highs, lows for Charlotte homicides Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare.

The victim of a shooting just outside uptown Charlotte was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center Tuesday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Trade Street, police said, near a Bojangles and a Mobil gas station. The victim died less than two hours later.

His name has not been released, and police have not said whether they’ve discovered a suspect or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

This is the city’s 73rd homicide of 2019, according to data maintained by the Observer.

Anyone with information can reach Charlotte-Mecklenburg homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or 704-334-1600, police said.