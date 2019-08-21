Moving residents from west Charlotte complex to cost at least $350,000, nonprofits say

Latoya Wilson shows a broken sink flooding her kithchen at Lake Arbor apartments. Research shows families living in substandard housing experience higher rates of health problems — including chronic illnesses, infectious diseases and poor mental health — compared to families in standard housing. But when tenants at Lake Arbor asked for help to determine if their health had been impacted, the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County refused to investigate.

Estimated relocation costs for residents forced to leave a west Charlotte apartment complex will be at least $350,000, according to a coalition of nonprofits that assessed tenant needs.

That figure could be greater, representatives from those nonprofits said Wednesday, because not all Lake Arbor tenants participated in the assessments, but the findings reported Wednesday show a significant financial need.

“The situation at Lake Arbor was not one that one agency could address alone,” said Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, chief impact officer at the United Way of Central Carolinas. “It really did take all of the agencies working together and it’s going to take the entire community to find a solution.”

On July 30, Lake Arbor apartments owners notified tenants of their plans to vacate all units and renovate them. The nearly 300-unit complex on Tuckaseegee Road near Interstate 85 has been mired by dozens of code violations and resident complaints of rodents, water damage, and unsafe wiring.

Tenants, many low-income, have been told to leave by the end of the year — some as soon Aug. 31 — though legal advocates have been meeting with residents about their rights.

Over two weeks in August the assessment team met with 72 households. Relocation needs include temporary hotel accommodations, moving costs and security deposits, and in some cases short-term rental subsidies.

The coalition is creating “comprehensive plan to support tenants longer term,” Firmin-Sellers said, including a process to allocate assistance. That will include involvement from the city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, coalition members said, though those roles have not been set.

“We know we’re going to have to lean hard on the landlord to help fund the support for the residents,” she said, adding that no agreement has been reached.

The United Way is collecting donations for Lake Arbor residents through its Critical Need Relief Fund. Fundraising efforts through Facebook and text message are coming, organizers said.

An attorney for the owners previously told the Observer that it wasn’t feasible to renovate and fix violations unit-by unit, prompting the decision to remove everyone.

Finding units priced similarly to Lake Arbor may be a challenge, according to a report from Real Data, which tracks apartment construction and vacancy rates in the Southeast, the Observer previously reported.

“Class C” apartments, which are the cheapest and typically include the fewest amenities, have an average rent between $701 and $986 for one to four bedroom units, and have a 2.5% vacancy rate, the lowest in Charlotte, according to the March 2019 analysis of buildings with at least 50 units. It shows fewer than 550 available units in that classification.

This work was made possible in part by grant funding from Report for America/GroundTruth Project and the Foundation For The Carolinas.