Homes damaged after storms cause downed trees, power outages in Iredell County

The city of Statesville tweeted out this photo and said emergency crews responded to over 120 calls after the storm. City of Statesville photo

Severe storms swept rolled through Iredell County Wednesday night, leaving heavy damage and thousands of power outages.

According to the Duke Energy Power Outage Map, more than 3,000 power outages were reported in the county.

The City of Statesville tweeted that the storm brought down trees and caused power outages throughout the city.

Officials advised residents to be patient as crews assess the damage and begin repairs.

Statesville officials reported that about 3,500 customers were without power around 7:15 p.m. Around 9 p.m., officials said power was out for most of Statesville west of I-77 with no estimated restoration time.

Emergency crews in the area reportedly responded to more than 120 calls, but no injuries reported.

Officials in Iredell County say they had numerous trees into structures Wednesday evening that ranged from minor damage to severe damage.

Officials say only minor injuries have been reported, but at least one family has been displaced and is being assisted by Red Cross.

Residents were advised to stay off the roads.

Travis Hertel was home with his daughter when these limbs began to shake.

“We heard some thuds and we looked outside and some trees fell down on our roof and our garage,” said Hertel.

No one was hurt, but longtime residents say this storm was unusually strong.

“We’ve weathered several hurricanes and tropical storms so that’s what it was like and it looked so scary,” said Elaine Watts.

After the storm, residents said stop lights were treacherous because they were out of power.

If you get to an intersection that is out of power, treat it like a 4-way stop.

Though in the dark for most of Statesville, the Hertel’s are just glad for no injuries.

“Hey God’s good, the house might be destroyed, my family’s safe,” said Hertel.