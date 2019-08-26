Tropical storm forming 280 miles off Outer Banks. Here are the latest predictions

Tropical storm watch issued for Barbados as Dorian nears The government of Barbados has issued a tropical storm watch as the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season gets closer to the Lesser Antilles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The government of Barbados has issued a tropical storm watch as the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season gets closer to the Lesser Antilles.

Projections of an above-normal 2019 hurricane season may finally be panning out, with two Atlantic storms gaining steam, including one forming off the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

That storm, which has yet to earn a name, is currently “an elongated area of low pressure centered about 280 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras,” the National Hurricane Center said.

It is expected to stay off shore as it slowly moves northeast, but the National Hurricane Center has cautioned that “interests along the coasts of South and North Carolina should continue to monitor the progress of this system.”

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form today or Tuesday,” the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over the ... southeastern coast of the United States.”

The Weather Channel says the systemcould also “generate swells that could lead to rip currents and high surf along parts of the Eastern Seaboard early this week.”

There’s an 80 percent chance the system will take on the form of a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the National Weather Service said.

An area of low pressure located about 300 miles south of Cape Hatteras, NC, is likely to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone in the next few days while it moves slowly northeastward well offshore of the east coast of the U.S. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #98L pic.twitter.com/nZwgEYDpYo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2019

The second storm, Tropical Storm Dorian, is still south of Cuba, moving east with winds in the 90-plus mph range, according to the hurricane center.

The center’s maps have not yet predicted where the storm could head after reaching the Miami area.

Current advisories for Dorian predict 2 to 6 inches of rain expected in Barbados, the Windward Island and Dominica, the the National Hurricane Center said.

“While it is too soon to determine the specific time or magnitude of possible direct impacts in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, or Hispaniola, interests in those areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and watches could be required later today,” the National Hurricane Center said.