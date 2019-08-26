New police Dignitary Protection Unit trains for RNC in Charlotte

Why Charlotte was picked for the Republican National Convention in 2020 Rona McDaniel and Vi Lyles explain why Charlotte was chosen for the RNC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rona McDaniel and Vi Lyles explain why Charlotte was chosen for the RNC.

In exactly one year the RNC comes to Charlotte.

There will be an influx of people, including some high profile individuals like politicians who need protection.

How are officials preparing to keep everyone across our city safe?

Today at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office some specific preparations were underway.

They just created an all new team to fill a need for security for some of the VIPs who will be descending on our area.

We are still a year out from the RNC but they say they’re working extra now to get ready.

Deputy Mark Bledsoe spent the last seven days in 80 hours of training.

“With the RNC coming up we have to put things in place,” said Deputy Mark Bledsoe with the MCSO.

August 24-27, 2020 are the dates for the RNC.

Agencies across our area are making special preparations.

“This is the first time the MCSO has had a dignitary protection unit like this, definitely needed in this county,” said Karl De La Guerra, WBTV’s Security analyst.

The Dignitary Protection Unit is made up of deputies like Bledsoe preparing to move people around our city safely, with a variety of training methods.

“We have defense tactics, we have rescue swimming,” said Bledsoe. “We want to offer that so they can feel safe to do the jobs that we’ve elected those officials to do.”

“They are a self contained team to be able to mitigate the safety and security of anyone under their protection,” said De La Guerra.

MCSO did a trial run on Saturday, taking someone out on a pretend business day itinerary around the county.

“In the world we live in and the times we’re in there’s a lot of threats and situations that can arise,” said Bledsoe. “I think it’s important for the community to have an element to have a team like this.”