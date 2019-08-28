Student with long gun in truck found after school lockdown in Monroe

Charlotte Observer

A brief security lockdown at Sun Valley High School in Monroe has been lifted and police have found a student who came to school Wednesday with a rifle in his vehicle.

No shots were fired and no one was injured. Multiple law enforcement agencies immediately began looking for the student after he sped away from the school.

He was located later in his Dodge truck and was being questioned by police around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The student is 18 years old, Underwood said. His name has not been released.

Earlier in the day, at 8:45 a.m., the Union County Sheriff’s Office tweeted:

“Sun Valley HS currently on lockdown after student drove through drop off area and principal observed long gun in truck. Student drove away at high rate of speed. Deputies searching now for student. No threats or injuries to students or staff.”

Ten minutes later, the sheriff’s office updated their social media account, saying: “Lockdown lifted at Sun Valley HS. Deputies continue search for subject who had weapon in vehicle but authorities confident he has left area. School is safe.”

WBTV reported the school locked students safely in classrooms during the lockdown, which lasted at least 45 minutes.