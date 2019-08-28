Local
A bat may have exposed pet cats to the rabies virus, NC cops say in a community alert
Testing bats for diseases like Rabies and Ebola
A bat may have exposed two pet cats to the rabies virus in a Huntersville neighborhood, prompting a community alert by Mecklenburg County health officials on Wednesday night.
No people have been reported to be exposed to the critter in the Taviston Street area, according to a Huntersville Police Department news release. Taviston Street is off Stumptown Road.
Police did not say in the release if the cats were exposed outside or indoors or when they encountered the bat.
“Both cats were current on their rabies vaccination and will be receiving rabies boosters,” according to the release.
The bat was the ninth animal in Mecklenburg County to test positive for rabies this year, police said.
In another recent case, a rabid raccoon attacked a person on the McAlpine Creek Greenway in east Charlotte on Aug. 21, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.
Comments