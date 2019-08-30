Man dies after being hit by vehicle on The Plaza in Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on The Plaza at Atmore Street Thursday night. Source: Taylor Simpson WBTV

A pedestrian died after being struck late Thursday by a vehicle on The Plaza in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Brian Larotoda Cathey, CMPD said in a press release.

Investigators say the crash happened about 10:48 p.m., in the 4100 block of The Plaza, east of East Sugar Creek Road.

“Upon their arrival, the officers located a 2004 Subaru Impreza stopped in the right-hand lane of The Plaza and a pedestrian lying on the curb in front of 4110 The Plaza, with his legs in the roadway,” said a release. “The pedestrian was transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.”

Police said the Subaru was traveling northeast on The Plaza in the right-hand lane when the Cathey stepped from the curb into its path and was struck.

The driver, 25-year-old Kendra Leah Bledsoe, “immediately stopped her vehicle and called 911” and she waited for police to arrive, a release said.

Speed and impairment were not contributing factors to the crash, which remains under investigation, officials said.