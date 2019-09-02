House fire in northeast Charlotte was intentionally set, firefighters say

WBTV

A house fire that broke out just northeast of uptown Charlotte early Monday morning was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Yadkin Avenue, near the Villa Heights neighborhood. Officials said the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene.

Two adults who were in the home at the time of the fire were displaced but unharmed. The Red Cross is assisting them.

Investigators have not said how the fire was started, but fire officials said they believe the fire was intentionally set.