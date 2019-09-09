Police investigate ‘suspicious’ item at Charlotte airport, baggage claim closed

tsumlin@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Douglas International Airport said Monday afternoon that airport security and law enforcement officials are investigating a ‘suspicious item’ in the baggage claim area.

Around 3:40 p.m., the airport announced via Twitter “local law enforcement is responding to a possible security item in baggage claim. Lower level traffic is being rerouted to the upper level.”

Baggage claim and airport arrivals at CLT are located on the lower level.

Around 4 p.m., via Twitter, airport officials said customers where told to “remain where they are” and to not “access roadways via foot.” Flight delays, if any, would be announced by airlines, airport officials said.

On social media, people at the airport reported being stuck in the hourly parking garage near the terminals and unable to reach the security line.

