Survey: Share what you know about affordable housing in Charlotte

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative are joining to gauge the public’s awareness of the affordable housing problems in our local community. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

They’re also giving each person a chance to nominate a local hero who is working to make a difference in our community in regards to affordable housing. The Charlotte Observer is a member of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative.

You can take the survey here. Submissions are anonymous.

On Oct. 13, the library will be hosting an event at ImaginOn: The Joe and Joan Martin Center to highlight these local heroes as well as the solution based work that is happening in our community to address this systemic problem.