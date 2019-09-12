13-year-old arrested for shooting threat at Charlotte’s Coulwood Middle, CMPD says

A 13-year-old was arrested overnight in Charlotte, after allegedly posting a message on social media that threatened shootings would occurr on the campus of Coulwood Middle School in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators did not release the name or gender of the student.

“The threat originated on Instagram and contained a photograph of a firearm with a caption that indicated that a shooting would take place on Thursday (today),” CMPD said in a press release. “CMPD officers have been able to track down the person who posted the Instagram account.”

Officers visited the home of the teen, who “admitted that he created the post as a joke,” police said.

“A juvenile arrest has been made. Officers have searched the residence and no firearms have been located, it appears that the student simply obtained a photograph of a firearm online but does not actually possess a gun,” a release said.

Coulwood Middle School is north of uptown Charlotte off Brookshire Boulevard in the Washington Heights area.