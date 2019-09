A pedestrian was hit and killed in east Charlotte Friday morning. WBTV

A pedestrian was struck and killed in east Charlotte Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Parkwood Avenue near The Plaza. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The name of the person killed was not provided.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. Details about what caused the crash were not released.