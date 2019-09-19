Charlotte high school student hit by car in a crosswalk, critically injured, cops say

Can pedestrians feel safe in a car-loving state? A Wake Tech student was hit by a car even though she crossed the street in a crosswalk, with the walking signal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Wake Tech student was hit by a car even though she crossed the street in a crosswalk, with the walking signal.

A 16-year-old Garinger High School student was critically injured when a driver hit him in a marked crosswalk in a posted 25-mph school zone Thursday, police said.

The student was hit just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastway Drive and East Sugar Creek Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. The intersection is near the school

Police said they will release the student’s name once they notify his family.

Witnesses told police the driver had the green light “for his direction of travel” and that the student didn’t have the right of way, despite being in the crosswalk. The student was hit as he neared the center median, police said. The driver remained at the scene, according to the release.

Officers said neither speed nor impairment are suspected on the 19-year-old driver’s part, although the collision “remains under active investigation,” according to the release. The driver was not hurt, police said.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information about the case is asked to call police at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.