Local
Customer killed when stone merchandise falls on him at a Charlotte business, cops say
A customer died Friday when stone merchandise accidentally fell on him at a Charlotte business, police said.
Charlotte firefighters “attempted life-saving measures but the victim succumbed to his injuries,” according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
Police said the customer died just before 3:30 p.m. at a business in the 1400 block of Westinghouse Boulevard in the Steele Creek community.
Police released no further details about the incident by 7 p.m. Friday, including the type and estimated weight of the stone and what caused the stone to fall. Police haven’t released the name and age of the customer or the name of the business.
Inspectors with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded and are conducting a separate investigation, police said.
Police urge anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story.
